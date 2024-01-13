Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Short Interest Update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADVWW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

