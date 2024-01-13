Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 10,223 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HMC opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

