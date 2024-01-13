Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 1,686 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.