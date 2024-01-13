Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DLR opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

