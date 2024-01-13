Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of KB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

