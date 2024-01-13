Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

