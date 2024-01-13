Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 20,029 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

