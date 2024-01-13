Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 38,798 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

