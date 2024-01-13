Advisor Partners II LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

AWK stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

