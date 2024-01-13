Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.97 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

