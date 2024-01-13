Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,403,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $234.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

