Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 238.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

