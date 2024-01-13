Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

