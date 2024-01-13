Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

