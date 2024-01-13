Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $4,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

