Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

Pool Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.85. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.