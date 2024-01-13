Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

