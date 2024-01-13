Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

