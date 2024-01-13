Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS opened at $46.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
