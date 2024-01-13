Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 12,802 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $250,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.