Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 311 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.