Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 118,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKQ. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

