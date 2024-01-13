Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.62.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

