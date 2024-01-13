agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

