Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

