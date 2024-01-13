Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,615,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $41,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.