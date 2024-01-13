Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $71.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

