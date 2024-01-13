Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 478.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,165,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

BABA opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

