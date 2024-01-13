Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alkermes by 539.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 725,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 611,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 136,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.20 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

