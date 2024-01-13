Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Financial Contrast

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 14.64% 11.36% 0.63% ServisFirst Bancshares 29.64% 17.21% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.43 billion 1.18 $1.71 billion $3.66 9.03 ServisFirst Bancshares $592.67 million 5.67 $251.50 million $4.26 14.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.0% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ally Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 2 8 6 0 2.25 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ally Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

