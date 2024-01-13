Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Castleview Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

