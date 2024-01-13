Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

