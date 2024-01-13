ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.65. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.