American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.240-5.340 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.