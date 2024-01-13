American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

