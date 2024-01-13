American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

