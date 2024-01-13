Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

