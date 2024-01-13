Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($10.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2028 earnings at $31.96 EPS.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%.
Shares of ASND stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
