Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $91.06

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.19.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
EMN opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
