Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $91.06

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

