Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $249.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $191.01.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
