Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $206.32

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 274.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 349,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

