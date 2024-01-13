Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Udemy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 2 6 0 2.75 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than BTC Digital.

76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -19.75% -37.14% -17.13% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and BTC Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 3.31 -$153.88 million ($0.95) -14.31 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.28 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

