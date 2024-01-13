Analyzing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enovis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -4.51% 3.70% 2.93% Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35%

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.5% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $71.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.56 billion 2.02 -$13.29 million ($1.37) -42.25 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.08

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.