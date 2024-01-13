Analyzing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hecla Mining and Diamond Discoveries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 1 8 0 2.89 Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%.

This table compares Hecla Mining and Diamond Discoveries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -6.06% 1.65% 1.11% Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Diamond Discoveries International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $718.91 million 3.78 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -48.83 Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamond Discoveries International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Diamond Discoveries International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.