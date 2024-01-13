AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.07.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.58. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.