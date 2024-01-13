Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $34.16

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $35.29. Appian shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 97,157 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Appian Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

