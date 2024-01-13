Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 793,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

