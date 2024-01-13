Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

