Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,675 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($59.59).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($70.11) to GBX 5,300 ($67.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.31) to GBX 5,800 ($73.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.31) to GBX 6,000 ($76.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,693.60%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.