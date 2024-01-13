Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,675 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($59.59).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($70.11) to GBX 5,300 ($67.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.31) to GBX 5,800 ($73.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.31) to GBX 6,000 ($76.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,909 ($62.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,652.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,386 ($55.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($76.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,079.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,186.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,693.60%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

