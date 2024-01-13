Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.68% of Astec Industries worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

ASTE opened at $34.17 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

